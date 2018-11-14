Brazil's Bolsonaro says 'bitter' measures needed to avoid fiscal crisis

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a meeting at Superior Labor Court in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro urged state governors on Wednesday to back the approval of reforms his team is preparing, saying some “bitter” austerity measures are needed to avoid a fiscal crisis such as the one Greece went through.

Bolsonaro, who takes office Jan. 1, said he is about to name his future environment minister, an area where he has been criticized for planning to ease controls. He said he is all for environmental conservation, but not they way it has been done until now, without giving details.