Brazil's Bolsonaro says Petrobras units could be sold under new CEO

The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured next to a national flag at a gas station in Natal, Brazil November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that certain units of Petroleo Brasileiro could be privatized, even though the state-run company is strategic for the state.

Speaking to reporters after his team named Chicago University-trained economist Roberto Castello Branco as the next chief executive of Petrobras, Bolsonaro said its outgoing boss, Ivan Monteiro, could go to state-run Banco do Brasil, the country’s largest, although no decision has been taken.

