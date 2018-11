Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro looks on, in Brasilia, Brazil November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he thought it unlikely a pension reform would pass Congress this year.

Speaking with reporters in Rio de Janeiro, he added that no decision had yet been taken on the next head of state-controlled oil company Petrobras, with more names for the chief executive position set to come out on Tuesday.