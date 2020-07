Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

said on Monday that he is feeling “very good” and will return to work if he tests negative for the new coronavirus on Tuesday, but that he will continue to isolate himself until he is free of the virus.

The right-wing president told broadcaster CNN Brasil he has not felt out of breath, nor has he lost his sense of taste.