Brazil's Bolsonaro sees pension bill approval after meeting party leaders

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at an event with Israeli and Brazilian business people, attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday after meeting with party leaders that he expects Congress to pass his pension reform bill aimed at reducing Brazil’s budget deficit.

Bolsonaro, speaking on Facebook live, said in his talks with five party presidents that he did not offer government positions in return for their support. His chief of staff told reporters Bolsonaro will continue meeting with party leaders next week.