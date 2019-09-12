Brazil's Bolsonaro to rest four more days after surgery

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a parade celebrating the country's Independence Day in Brasilia, Brazil, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who recently underwent surgery to treat complications from a stab wound, will spend four more days recovering on the advice of his medical team, the president’s spokesman said on Thursday.

The president’s recovery is “evolving positively,” Otávio Rêgo Barros said in the statement. “However, the medical team ... decided to keep him out of office as head of the executive for another four days from 13 September 2019, in order to provide a longer period of rest.”