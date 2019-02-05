Brazil's president still in semi-intensive care, no date to leave hospital

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives to gives a statement at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 25, 2019. Isac Nobrega/Presidency Brazil/Handout via Reuters

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s medical condition has improved, with no fever, but he remains in semi-intensive care with visits restricted and there is no date set for him to leave hospital, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

A bulletin issued by his doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital said his condition has improved in the last 24 hours with no pain or fever and the reduction in the amount of liquid that appeared in the area where the colostomy bag was removed.