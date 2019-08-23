UK PM deeply concerned about Amazon rainforest fires

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) before a meeting on Brexit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is deeply concerned about fires in the Amazon rainforest and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the G7 summit to call for a renewed focus on protecting nature, his office said on Friday.

“The prime minister is deeply concerned by the increase in fires in the Amazon rainforest and the impact of the tragic loss of these precious habitats,” said a spokeswoman.

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has accused non-governmental organizations of burning down the Amazon rainforest to hurt his government, amid a growing global outcry against the wildfires.