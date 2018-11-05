Brazil's Bolsonaro welcomes Chinese investment, trade

FILE PHOTO - Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), gestures at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that China is welcome to invest in Brazil and that trade between the two countries could grow.

Bolsonaro’s remarks in a television interview contrasted with his portrayal of China on the campaign trail, when he depicted it as a predator seeking to dominate key sectors of Brazil’s economy. Chinese diplomats met with Bolsonaro on Monday and want him to visit the Asian country as soon as possible, he said.