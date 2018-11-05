World News
November 5, 2018 / 6:57 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro welcomes Chinese investment, trade

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), gestures at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that China is welcome to invest in Brazil and that trade between the two countries could grow.

Bolsonaro’s remarks in a television interview contrasted with his portrayal of China on the campaign trail, when he depicted it as a predator seeking to dominate key sectors of Brazil’s economy. Chinese diplomats met with Bolsonaro on Monday and want him to visit the Asian country as soon as possible, he said.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Jake Spring; Editing by Tom Brown

