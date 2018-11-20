Brazil's justice minister designate Moro names anti-graft team

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s incoming justice minister, the former anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro, picked Mauricio Valeixo on Tuesday to be director-general of the federal police with a mission to fight graft and organized crime.

Valeixo was the police superintendent in the state of Paraná where Brazil’s biggest corruption investigation that was led by Moro, the Car Wash operation, was based. Moro also named Erica Marena, the police inspector who chose the name Car Wash, to head the ministry’s department for international legal cooperation and the recovery of assets derived from corruption and kept abroad.