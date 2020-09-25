Brazil Supreme Court Justice de Mello to step down three weeks early

FILE PHOTO: Judge Celso de Mello, attends a session at the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Celso de Mello will retire early on October 13, the court’s press office said on Friday, allowing for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro to make his first pick for the country’s top court.

That is three weeks before de Mello turns 75 and would have been required to retire under age limits for supreme court judges. Bolsonaro’s nomination to replace de Mello must be approved by the Senate.