BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government expects COVID relief payments to reach 45.6 million families, the presidential press office said in a statement on Thursday.

The bill says payments will vary between 150 reais and 375 reais monthly, depending on family size, and will last for four months, beginning in April.

($1 = 5.5516 reais)

(This story corrects number of families to 45.6 million (not 42.6 million) in headline and first paragraph)