Bolsonaro to pick Brazil pension reform model after Davos trip: aide

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro smiles during a signing ceremony of the decree which eases gun restrictions in Brazil, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Once Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro returns from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos next week, the government will settle on a model for its pension reform proposal, his Chief of Staff Onyx Lorenzoni said on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters, Lorenzoni also said the government was still looking at the thorny issue of gun carry permits, opening up the country’s weapons market to foreign firms and even lowering a consumer gun tax. He added that there would likely be more measures to loosen gun laws later in the year.