Brazil's Treasury secretary expected to resign soon, source says

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida, is expected to resign soon, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
Almeida, who has held the position for one year and a half, was initially expected to stay in the government for a short time, said the source, who requested anonymity.
The Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
CNN Brasil, who was first to report news of his pending resignation, said Almeida is expected to join an undisclosed private company.
Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft