Brazil's Treasury secretary expected to resign soon, source says

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Secretary of the Treasury Mansueto Almeida attends an interview with Reuters in Brasilia, Brazil February 12, 2020. Picture taken February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida, is expected to resign soon, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Almeida, who has held the position for one year and a half, was initially expected to stay in the government for a short time, said the source, who requested anonymity.

The Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN Brasil, who was first to report news of his pending resignation, said Almeida is expected to join an undisclosed private company.