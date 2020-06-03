Brazil court to hear cases seeking to invalidate election on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks after a meeting at the Ministry of Defense headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The head of Brazil’s top electoral court will hear arguments on Tuesday related to two cases seeking to nullify the 2018 presidential election which was won by current President Jair Bolsonaro, the court said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cases, which have moved in fits and starts since November, were brought by leftist election rivals Marina Silva and Guilherme Boulos and relate to alleged cyber-attacks committed against Bolsonaro’s campaign rivals.