Brazil's Bolsonaro says country will again lead ethanol production

Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), casts his vote, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Pool/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, said in a video released on Monday that Brazil would again take the lead in ethanol production globally, after the United States took over a few years ago as top producer.

“In the past, we were leaders on this front and we will once again lead in the short term, most certainly,” Bolsonaro said in the video, recorded before his election win on Sunday. A meeting of sugar and ethanol producers is being held in Sao Paulo.