2 months ago
Brazil court excludes Odebrecht testimony in case against Temer
#World News
June 8, 2017 / 6:42 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil court excludes Odebrecht testimony in case against Temer

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching of the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 2017/2018, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's top electoral court on Thursday decided not to admit as evidence the testimony of executives of engineering company Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] in an illegal campaign funding case against President Michel Temer, suggesting it will throw out the case.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal voted 4-3 to exclude plea-bargain testimony by Odebrecht executives who told prosecutors they funneled millions of dollars into the re-election campaign of former president Dilma Rousseff and her running mate at the time, Temer.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

