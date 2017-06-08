Brazil court excludes Odebrecht testimony in case against Temer

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's top electoral court on Thursday decided not to admit as evidence the testimony of executives of engineering company Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] in an illegal campaign funding case against President Michel Temer, suggesting it will throw out the case.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal voted 4-3 to exclude plea-bargain testimony by Odebrecht executives who told prosecutors they funneled millions of dollars into the re-election campaign of former president Dilma Rousseff and her running mate at the time, Temer.