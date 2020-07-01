Brazil Senate approves bill on fake news, lower house to vote next

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate approved on Tuesday a bill governing rules to fight fake news, with Senate head David Alcolumbre saying it also guarantees social media transparency.

The bill’s main text was approved by a 44-32 vote. It still needs to be voted by lower house lawmakers.

“We need to understand this universe and recognize that freedom of expression cannot be confused with aggression, violence or threat,” Alcolumbre wrote in his Twitter account.

After the main text’s approval, senators also voted on amendments to the bill.

“We tried to make the text more concise, ensuring the right of reply and the immediate removal of content in serious situations such as the violation of the rights of children and adolescents, prejudice due to issues of race, ethnicity and national origin,” the bill’s rapporteur, Senator Angelo Coronel, said.