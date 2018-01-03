FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018 / 4:35 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Brazil industry minister resigns, likely to run for Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Industry Minister Marcos Pereira resigned on Wednesday, becoming the third cabinet minister to quit in a month.

A few hours after Pereira stepped down, the leader of the government-allied Brazilian Labor Party, Roberto Jefferson, said his daughter, federal Congresswoman Cristiane Brasil, would become the next industry minister.

Pereira, who posted his resignation letter on his verified Facebook page, is expected to run for Congress in October for his Brazilian Republican Party.

In his resignation letter he cited “personal and party” reasons for leaving the job and thanked President Michel Temer for the posting.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bill Trott

