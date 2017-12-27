Brazilian president to appoint new labor minister: party leader

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer will appoint Congressman Pedro Fernandes as the new labor minister, the leader of Fernandes’s Brazilian Labour Party, Jovair Arantes, said on Wednesday.

Labor Minister Ronaldo Nogueira, who also belongs to the center-right PTB, resigned earlier on Wednesday, the presidential palace said.

Temer is expected to change most ministers by next April, when politicians need to leave their government posts to run for congressional elections scheduled for October.