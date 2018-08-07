Brazil communist says she and Haddad can win race if Lula barred

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian lawmaker Manuela D’Avila said on Tuesday she and former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party were ready to win October’s presidential election if former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is barred from running.

Fernando Haddad (R), former Sao Paulo mayor and member of Workers' Party (PT), and Manuela D'avila of the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) pose before a media conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

D’Avila, a presidential hopeful from the Communist Party of Brazil, said she was ready to run as the vice-presidential nominee on the Workers Party ticket under any scenario.

Haddad, who is expected to top the ticket if Lula’s bribery conviction blocks his candidacy, said D’Avila would be welcomed as Lula’s running mate if the former president is allowed to run.