Brazil president's security aide says will focus on 'rescuing' intelligence system

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Augusto Heleno, Brazil’s new minister of institutional security, said on Wednesday that his main task will be to rescue the country’s intelligence service for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
Heleno, one of Bolsonaro’s closest aides and a key player in trying to lower Brazil’s sky-high murder tally, was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of government ministers, which took place the day after the president’s inauguration.
