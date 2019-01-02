World News
Brazil president's security aide says will focus on 'rescuing' intelligence system

FILE PHOTO: Former General Augusto Heleno is seen after a meeting with Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro at the transition government building in Brasilia, Brazil, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Augusto Heleno, Brazil’s new minister of institutional security, said on Wednesday that his main task will be to rescue the country’s intelligence service for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Heleno, one of Bolsonaro’s closest aides and a key player in trying to lower Brazil’s sky-high murder tally, was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of government ministers, which took place the day after the president’s inauguration.

