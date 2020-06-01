Brazil House Speaker Maia says he will decide on impeachment at 'appropriate time'

FILE PHOTO: President of Brazil's Lower House Rodrigo Maia attends a special comission of coronavirus at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Rodrigo Maia, the speaker of Brazil’s lower house of Congress, said during an online event on Monday that he would decide whether to open impeachment proceedings against President Jair Bolsonaro at “the appropriate time.”

While Maia did not rule out opening such a proceeding, he said Brazil’s most pressing concern was unity in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, adding that he did not want to put “more wood in the fire.”