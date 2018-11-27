Brazil's Bolsonaro names infrastructure minister, another military man

Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro speaks near his son Flavio Bolsonaro and Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (L), the future Infrastructure Minister, at the transition government building in Brasilia, Brazil November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said via his Twitter account on Tuesday that longtime military engineer Tarcisio Freitas will head his infrastructure ministry once he takes office on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro pledged massive investments for Brazil’s woeful infrastructure ahead of last month’s run-off election. Freitas, a graduate of the Black Needles military academy, is the sixth member of Bolsonaro’s cabinet to have an extensive military background.