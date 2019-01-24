Brazil government will not interfere in probe of Bolsonaro's son: minister

FILE PHOTO: Flavio Bolsonaro, son of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, is seen behind him at the transition government building in Brasilia, Brazil November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File photo

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal government will never intervene in the investigation of unusual transactions involving President Jair Bolsonaro’s son Flavio and his former aides, Justice Minister Sergio Moro told Reuters on Thursday.

Moro said in an interview at the World Economic Forum that the investigation was in the preliminary stages and being carried out normally by prosecutors at the state level.

“They are doing their job in a regular way. The government will never interfere with the work of investigators or with the work of prosecutors,” Moro said.

Flavio Bolsonaro has maintained his innocence despite reports of significant cash deposits in his bank account when he served in the Rio de Janeiro state assembly and his former driver was moving millions of reais through his own account.

The scandal has become a headache for President Jair Bolsonaro since he assumed office this month after a campaign pledging zero tolerance for graft. Government officials surrounding Jair Bolsonaro have attempted to distance the government from the investigation in recent days.

Moro also defended a recent presidential decree making it easier for Brazilians to keep guns in their homes, saying it “does not change too much” as it maintains provisions against carrying guns in public. The Justice Ministry has no plans at the moment to make further changes to gun controls, he said.