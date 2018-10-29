Brazil's president-elect wants 'Car Wash' judge in cabinet or top court

Brazilian federal judge Sergio Moro waits to cast his vote in Curitiba, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he wants to nominate crusading anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro to either the Supreme Court or to serve as his justice minister.

Bolsonaro made the comments during a wide-ranging interview with TV Record. Moro is the judge leading the “Car Wash” trials that have convicted scores of high level politicians and business elite for a sprawling graft scheme. Among those Moro convicted was former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Moro did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.