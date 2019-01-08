Brazil's Lorenzoni says no decision on pension reform, options open

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff said on Tuesday that no decision has been made on how to carry out pension reform and that all options are still on the table.

Chief of Staff Onyx Lorenzoni spoke with reporters as he arrived to meet with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who last week rejected retirement ages proposed by the president that were seen by economists as too low to have a lasting impact on lowering Brazil’s gaping budget deficit.