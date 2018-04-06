FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 10:44 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Lula lawyers ask Brazil Supreme Court to suspend prison order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s legal team filed a motion with the Supreme Court on Friday to suspend an order by a lower court judge for him to start serving a 12-year prison sentence, according to court documents.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves to supporters from a window during a protest at the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

His legal team, which argued they had not exhausted procedural appeals before the judge issued an order for Lula to turn himself in to authorities, already lost a last-minute appeal on Friday to the country’s top appeals court.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by James Dalgleish

