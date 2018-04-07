FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2018 / 9:58 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Brazil's Lula turns himself in to police, ending standoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva turned himself in to police on Saturday, leaving the steel workers union offices where he had sought refuge while defying a court deadline to submit to custody.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is carried by supporters in front of the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Francisco Proer

Lula was surrounded by hundreds of diehard supporters, including leaders of his Workers Party, union workers and activists, in the industrial suburb of Sao Paulo where his political career began as a union official. He will be taken by police to a jail cell in the southern city of Curitiba, where he will begin serving his 12-year sentence.

Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; Additional reporting and writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler

