April 6, 2018 / 7:24 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Brazil's top appeals court rejects Lula's request to remain free

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s top appeals court on Friday rejected former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s latest plea that he stay out of prison until he has exhausted all appeals to his corruption conviction, according to a court document.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Lula has been ordered to turn himself in to police by 5 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Friday to begin serving a 12-year sentence for accepting bribes from an engineering firm in return for help landing contracts with Brazil’s state-run oil company. [nL2N1RJ0PK]

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

