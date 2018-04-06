FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 8:25 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Brazil's Lula in talks to surrender to federal police: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s legal team is negotiating his surrender with federal police to begin serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery, a source with knowledge of the talks said on Friday.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Lula remained holed up inside the headquarters of a steelworkers union in metropolitan Sao Paulo with aides and allies, ignoring the federal judge’s deadline of 5 p.m. (2000 GMT) to turn himself in to authorities.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Sandra Maler

