April 5, 2018 / 9:21 PM / in 20 hours

Brazil judge orders ex-president Lula jailed by Friday afternoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal Judge Sergio Moro on Thursday ordered that former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva turn himself in to police by late Friday afternoon to begin serving a 12-year sentence for a corruption conviction, according to a court document.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at his home in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 4, 2018 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

    An appeals court in January upheld Lula’s conviction by Moro for taking bribes from an engineering firm in return for help landing contracts with state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA). The court increased his sentence to 12 years.

    Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Leslie Adler

