BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin rejected the latest plea by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to suspend an order by a lower court judge for him to start serving a 12-year prison sentence.

FILE PHOTO - Judge Edson Fachin looks on during a session of the Supreme Court to issue its final decision about the habeas corpus plea for the former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

His legal team, which argued they had not exhausted procedural appeals before a judge issued an order for Lula to turn himself in to authorities, already lost a last-minute appeal on Friday to the country’s top appeals court.