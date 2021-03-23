Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Lula was treated impartially by judge, says Brazil Supreme Court justice

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Sao Bernardo do Campo near Sao Paulo, Brazil March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was treated impartially by former Judge Sergio Moro, who oversaw the graft investigations against the former leftist leader, a Supreme Court justice ruled on Tuesday in a tie-breaking vote.

If none of the four other judges on a Supreme Court panel change their votes, the decision by Justice Nunes Marques would uphold Moro’s procedural decisions and allow evidence in the so-called Car Wash probe to be used against Lula when he faces trial in federal courts in Brasilia.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Brad Haynes and Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

