Brazil's top court rules Lula can be jailed for graft conviction

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled early on Thursday that leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva must start serving a 12-year prison sentence for taking bribes, denying his plea to remain free until he has exhausted all possible appeals.

Supporters of former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva react during justice Rosa Weber's session of the Supreme Court to issue a final decision about Lula's habeas corpus plea, in Brasilia, Brazil April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The 6-5 decision was a blow for the country’s most popular politician who is fighting to save his political career in the face of six additional corruption cases. The case has sharply divided the country, cast a shadow over this year’s presidential election and stirred rumblings in the army.