April 3, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Brazil Finance Minister Meirelles joins ruling party, eyes presidential run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles joined the ruling Brazilian Democratic Movement party (MDB) on Tuesday with an eye to running for president or becoming President Michel Temer’s running mate in the October election.

Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles gestures during the opening ceremony of the second phase of the program on basic sanitation "Avancar Cidades", in Brasilia, Brazil March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Meirelles, 72, is expected to resign as minister by the end of the week, which under Brazilian election law is the deadline for leaving a government position before the campaign. Deputy Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia is expected to replace him.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

