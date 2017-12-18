FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Brazil's Meirelles to gauge odds before opting to run for President

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday he would consider his chances of winning before deciding whether to run as a candidate in next year’s presidential elections.

Meirelles, who has spearheaded President Michel Temer’s unpopular reform platform, has polled in low single digits in recent surveys. Still, he said current polls do not give a realistic picture of what would happen once the campaign debate unfolds.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; editing by Diane Craft

