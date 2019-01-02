World News
January 2, 2019 / 7:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil president says military provides bulwark against usurpers

1 Min Read

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro reacts as he poses for an official photograph with the members of this cabinet at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday said that the country’s armed forces were an obstacle for any person or group who might wish to usurp power.

Speaking at the swearing-in of his new Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva, the former army captain said his election victory was proof that Brazil’s people want hierarchies, order and progress.

During his speech, Azevedo e Silva said his priorities were reducing the armed forces’ operational costs, while also adhering to the constitution and working alongside civilian leadership.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below