Brazil's Bolsonaro to tap Guedes as head of economy super ministry: advisers

Economist Paulo Guedes talks with journalists as he arrives at a meeting with the Brazil's new president-elect Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will name Paulo Guedes to head a planned super ministry combining the current planning, finance and industry ministries, Bolsonaro’s future chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni said on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro wants to cut the number of ministries by nearly half and his controversial plans include combining the agriculture and environment ministries, his top advisers said.