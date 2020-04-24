Outgoing Brazil minister denies Bolsonaro allegation he sought Supreme Court seat

Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro speaks during a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Outgoing Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro denied in a Twitter post on Friday evening that he had asked President Jair Bolsonaro to be nominated to the Supreme Court before the president dismissed the nation’s federal police chief.

Bolsonaro’s government was thrown into disarray on Friday after Bolsonaro fired police chief Mauricio Valeixo against the wishes of Moro.

Moro, who is among the most popular political figures in Brazil, responded by resigning and accusing Bolsonaro of attempting to interfere in sensitive police investigations for political gain.

Bolsonaro responded in part by saying Moro attempted to leverage the dismissal of the police chief to gain a spot on the Supreme Court.