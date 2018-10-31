FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 31, 2018 / 8:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil judge Moro undecided on role in Bolsonaro's cabinet: sources

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Sergio Moro, a corruption-busting judge, has not yet decided whether he will accept an offer to serve as justice minister in the government of Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

A columnist for Estado de S. Paulo reported on the newspaper’s website on Wednesday that Moro will accept an offer from Bolsonaro to run the Justice Ministry with expanded powers over corruption and public safety, without citing a source.

Reporting by Brad Brooks and Ricardo Brito; additional reporting by Anthony Boadle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.