Brazil justice minister says nothing to hide over leaked messages

FILE PHOTO - Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro attends a ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro said on Wednesday that he has nothing to hide regarding allegedly leaked personal messages with prosecutors from when he was the judge leading the bribery trial that jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Moro told a Senate committee in Brasilia that some of the messages attributed to him could have been doctored and that he suspects organized crime is behind the alleged hacking. Moro said he always acted according to the law when he was overseeing the landmark “Car Wash” corruption probe.