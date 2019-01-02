Brazil's new Justice Minister Moro: Ending impunity top goal

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s new Justice Minister Sergio Moro said powerful drug gangs are a threat to democracy and that despite nearly five years of intense anti-corruption investigations, perceived levels of graft are still far too high.

Moro, a former federal judge who spearheaded the “Car Wash” corruption trials, said his top order from President Jair Bolsonaro was to rid Brazil of impunity. Moro said that by next month he will propose an ambitious anti-crime bill before Congress.