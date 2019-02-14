Brazil vice president calls on Bolsonaro to rein in sons

FILE PHOTO: Flavio Bolsonaro (L) and Carlos Bolsonaro, sons of the Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (not pictured) are seen before their father received a confirmation of his victory in the recent presidential election in Brasilia, Brazil December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Thursday that the president will have to rein in his sons after one of them called a minister a liar on social media, exacerbating tensions within the government.

In an interview with Reuters, Mourao also said President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to decide whether Secretary General Gustavo Bebianno should quit over accusations of misuse of campaign funds in the October election.