Brazil pension vote could be pushed to Wednesday: government leader in Congress

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress could vote on a bill to reform the country’s pension system on Tuesday or Wednesday, with some parties pushing to put off the vote for a day, said Joice Hasselmann, the government’s leader in Congress.
Her comments were the first indication from the government that voting on the main text of the bill, the main plank of the government’s economic reform agenda, might not begin on Tuesday as planned.
