Bolsonaro says Brazil will propose tax reform as soon as pension reform approved

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the event "Nacao Caixa" of Caixa Economica Federal Bank in Brasilia, Brazil May 10.REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will put forward tax reform proposals to Congress as soon as lawmakers approve pension reform, President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted on Monday, something he said is a “pressing desire” for the population.

Approval of the government’s pension reform bill, which aims to generate savings of more than 1 trillion reais ($306 billion) over the next decade, is the “entry point” for Brazil’s progress and will pave the way for other economic reforms, Bolsonaro said.