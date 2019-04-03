Brazil economy minister urges pension reform to address 'doomed' system

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes attends a meeting with Social Liberal Party (PSL) lawmakers in Brasilia, Brazil April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Wednesday put up a vigorous defense of the government’s pension reform proposals, insisting they are critical to fixing the country’s “doomed” social security.

In often heated and combative exchanges with lawmakers at Brazil’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Guedes said the proposals were progressive, would reduce inequality, and were urgently needed to address the country’s “inescapable” fiscal problems.