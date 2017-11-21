FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil house speaker says whipping votes for pension reform difficult, but urgent
November 21, 2017 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil house speaker says whipping votes for pension reform difficult, but urgent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The speaker of Brazil’s lower house said on Tuesday that it will not be easy to obtain the 308 votes needed to pass a much anticipated pension reform, but that doing so is “fundamental and urgent” for the country.

In an interview with Brazil’s CBN radio, Maia said it was important that the government completed a reform to Brazil’s ministerial framework soon, so that it can advance in negotiations regarding pensions.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Alison Williams

