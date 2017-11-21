Brazil house speaker says whipping votes for pension reform difficult, but urgent

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The speaker of Brazil’s lower house said on Tuesday that it will not be easy to obtain the 308 votes needed to pass a much anticipated pension reform, but that doing so is “fundamental and urgent” for the country.
In an interview with Brazil’s CBN radio, Maia said it was important that the government completed a reform to Brazil’s ministerial framework soon, so that it can advance in negotiations regarding pensions.
